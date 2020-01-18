President Trump: Virginia Proves Again Democrats ‘Will Take Your Guns’

Image Credits: Getty Images.

On January 17, 2020, President Donald Trump pointed to the gun control situation in Virginia, noting that it proves once more the Democrats “will take your guns” if voted into office.

He made this point amid the all-out war on guns by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and the newly elected Democrat majority in the state legislature.

Virginia Democrats started this week intent on passing legislation allowing a total ban on the ownership of AR-15s and similar guns, but they dropped the confiscatory bill after thousands of NRA members flooded the hallways outside state Senate offices.

Yet the Democrats are still pushing an “assault weapons” ban that would only allow AR-15 owners to keep their rifles if they agree to obtain a license from the state police. Democrats are being open about their intention to use the licensing process to form a database listing information of AR-15 owners.

Read more


Richard Proctor, author of “Saving the Constitution”, talks about everything the Constitution has to say about the right to keep and bear arms and the militia — it’s not only the 2nd Amendment

Also, get the best bang for your buck in whole body health & wellness support with our Ultimate Fish Oil now at 35% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

'We Need A Full Investigation': Bannon Accuses Pelosi, Schiff And MSM Of Colluding On 11th Hour Impeachment Bombshells

‘We Need A Full Investigation’: Bannon Accuses Pelosi, Schiff And MSM Of Colluding On 11th Hour Impeachment Bombshells

U.S. News
Comments
Scenes From Virginia’s Capital: Militarized Police Arrive in Richmond

Scenes From Virginia’s Capital: Militarized Police Arrive in Richmond

U.S. News
Comments

Trump impeachment defense team will include Clinton prosecutor Ken Starr and Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz

U.S. News
comments

BREAKING: Military to Jam GPS Signals Across East Coast Through Jan. 24th

U.S. News
comments

Watch: Man Destroys Over $100,000 in Cosmetics at Department Store

Newswars Redirect
comments

Comments