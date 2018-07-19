President Trump Warns He Could Be Putin's “Worst Enemy”

Image Credits: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images.

President Trump will attempt to mend relations with Russia, or he could become Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s “worst enemy.”

The president made the remarks in a CNBC interview Thursday, where he discussed why being on good terms with Russia is a positive for the United States.

“I have been far tougher on Russia than any president in many, many years – maybe ever,” Trump said, adding that people should be questioning the German government’s deals with Russia to secure natural gas while at the same time asking for US protection from Russia.

“Look at the sanctions I’ve put on them, look at the diplomats I threw out. Look at all the things I’ve done,” Trump said proceeding to lay into his predecessor.

“Nobody else has done what I’ve done. Obama didn’t do it. Obama was a patsy for Russia. He was a total patsy. Look at the statement he made when he thought the mics were turned off, the stupid statement he made. Nobody does a big deal with that.”

Trump was referring to a hot mic incident in 2012 in which President Obama was caught telling then-Russian President Dmitri Medvedev that he’d have “more flexibility” after the presidential election to negotiate with the country on NATO missile defense.

Trump went on to explain better relations with Russia would be a good thing, but also offered a warning to President Putin.

“Getting along with President Putin, getting along with Russia, is positive, not a negative. Now, with that being said, if that doesn’t work out I’ll be the worst enemy he’s ever had. The worst he’s ever had.”

Along with FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing Russian collusion witch hunt, the president has had to lambaste the fake news mainstream media going into hysterics after he misspoke during his recent summit with President Putin.

On Thursday Trump tweeted out a short video clip of two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton in which she advocated stronger ties with Russia during her time as Secretary of State under President Obama.

“We want very much to have a strong Russia because a strong, confident, prosperous, stable Russia is, we think, in the interests of the world,” Clinton asserts in the 2010 clip, a contrast to her venomous criticism of Trump’s meeting with Putin.

“Will the Dems and Fake News ever learn? This is classic!” the president stated in reference to the video.

On Thursday the president also revealed he’s invited President Putin to join him at the White House in autumn.

“In Helsinki, @POTUS agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs. President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted.


Comments