President Trump Will Sign Executive Order on Social Media Censorship

Image Credits: Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images).

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media censorship amid rapidly intensifying political bias from the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters aboard Air Force one that the president will shortly sign the executive order, although no further details were given about what it will consist of.

This comes after Trump warned social media companies that continued political bias would lead to action from the administration.


Harrison covers the recent feud between President Trump and Twitter, and what this could mean for big tech censorship.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices,” said the President on Twitter earlier today. “We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

The President also said Twitter was “interfering in the 2020 presidential election,” after the platform “fact checked” his tweets raising widely-held concerns about voter fraud in mail-in ballots.

