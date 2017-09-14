President Trump's Caribbean Estate Survives Hurricane After 95% of Island Destroyed

President Trump’s $17 million “chateau” on the Caribbean island of St. Martin survived Hurricane Irma nearly unscathed, unlike the rest of the French/Dutch island — and in contrast to the fate suffered by other celebrities’ properties in the path of the monster storm still raging in Florida.

Trump’s Chateau des Palmiers, located on Plum Bay beach in a posh neighborhood of vacation villas on the French side of St. Martin, is still standing with hardly a single roof tile lost (although the landscaping is a mess), according to pictures sent to USA TODAY by Jack Fleishman, a Californian who co-owns the heavily damaged Villa Mille Fleurs just above Trump’s place.

The rest of St. Martin was 95% destroyed after Irma hit the island on Sept. 6.

Read more