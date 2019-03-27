President Urged to Pardon Former Associates

Speculation is mounting over whether President Trump will grant pardons to his campaign associates charged during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, now that the report has turned up no evidence of collusion with the Russians during the 2016 presidential election.

The White House, in the past, has said that there had been no discussion of pardons for any of the players indicted in the Mueller investigation. But with the conclusion of Mueller’s investigation, the question is front-and-center once again, especially as one prominent former aide publicly seeks clemency.

Six Trump campaign associates were charged in Mueller’s nearly two-year-long investigation. They include: former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort; former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos; former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn; former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates; former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen; and former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

Read more


Now that President Trump has been cleared of “collusion” with Russia, Deep State actors are now blaming President Obama for directing them in the first place.


