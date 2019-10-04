Presidential Loser Mitt Romney: Trump's Calls to Investigate Joe Biden 'Wrong, Appalling'

The loser of the 2008 presidential election, Mitt Romney, has emerged from obscurity to lob criticisms at President Trump for suggesting Ukraine and China should investigate the Bidens’ shady business dealings.

On Friday, Romney claimed Trump was targeting a “political opponent” in his efforts to pursue the truth behind the Biden scandal, which centers on the former vice president’s quid pro quo with the Ukrainian government to drop an investigation into his son’s energy firm.

By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 4, 2019

“When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated,” Romney said.

He added that Trump’s calls for China and Ukraine to investigate were unseemly.

“By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling,” Romney wrote.

The former Massachusetts governor has never been particularly friendly to Donald Trump.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Romney was one of a number of Never Trump Republicans who refused to endorse Trump’s presidential run, despite previously begging him for an endorsement, according to Trump.

Why did Mitt Romney BEG me for my endorsement four years ago? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2016

Mitt Romney is a mixed up man who doesn't have a clue. No wonder he lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2016

Trump has pressed the media to look into the Biden scandal, and has called for House Intel Committee Chair Adam Schiff to resign over his phony interpretation of a phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president.

Romney’s latest outburst comes as Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump, but it’s simply more of the same from a RINO interested only in pleasing the GOP establishment.



Alex Jones presents live video footage from Fox News of President Trump responding to Mitt Romney’s flip-flopping affection for the President and his outright distortion of the truth to curry political favor with anti-Trump Americans.

By the way, we are in the final days of the Black Friday Comes Early sale! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping right now!