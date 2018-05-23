President's MS-13 Panel Deals With Violent Animals

Long Island, New York knows exactly what Donald Trump meant when he directly referred to MS-13 as “animals.”

As a panel met for the second time to address the extreme violence perpetrated by illegal aliens allowed to lurk on the streets of America, the left continues to double down.

Washington Post columnist E. J. Dionne recently wrote, “It’s never right to call other human beings ‘animals.’ It’s not something we should even have to debate. No matter how debased the behavior of a given individual or group, no matter how much legitimate anger that genuinely evil actions might inspire, dehumanizing others always leads us down a dangerous path.”

Wouldn’t not calling them out for what they are lead us down an even more dangerous path?


