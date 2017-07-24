President's son-in-law Jared Kushner denies Russia collusion

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has denied colluding with Russia or having “improper contacts” ahead of a hearing.

In an 11-page written statement before his appearance at a closed-door meeting of a congressional meeting, the senior aide to the US President insisted there was no deal with “any foreign government” prior to last year’s US election.

He wrote: “I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government.

“I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector.”

Read more