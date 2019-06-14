Social media giants have sided with authoritarians who want to humiliate, muzzle & destroy the lives of dissident thinkers.

That’s not taking the moral high ground, that’s being complicit in allowing hateful, intolerant bullies take over society.

Here’s what we must do next.

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nn-Qj8HC3sg

There is a war on free speech.

