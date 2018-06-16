Press Ignores Obama's Lie About Emails to Hillary's Private Server

Thursday’s Inspector General’s report reviewing FBI and Department of Justice actions before the 2016 election effectively concluded that former President Barack Obama lied to the American people and committed illegal acts in emailing then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private-server email addresses.

The IG also found that former FBI Director James Comey scrubbed all hints of Obama’s prior knowledge from his July 2016 statement explaining why Mrs. Clinton would not be indicted for her illegal acts.

Despite these indisputable facts, reports at the nation’s three gatekeeping establishment press outlets have not mentioned Obama’s name in connection with any of this.

Joy Pullmann at TheFederalist.com explained these matters Thursday afternoon:

Federalist1onObamaLiedReHRC061418

