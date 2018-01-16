Press Laughs After Reporter Asks Doc When Trump Is Going To Die

The White House press pool had a chuckle after a reporter asked Presidential Doctor Ronny Jackson if he “has a life expectancy range” of President Trump based on physical exam results.

Associated Press reporter Jill Colvin asked Dr. Jackson the bizarre question: “Do you have a life expectancy range for him based on his results?”

The media chuckled among themselves in reaction.

Dr. Jackson shook his head “no.”

The corporate media has had a hard time accepting Dr. Jackson’s diagnosis of Trump, which is that he is in “excellent health” due to his “incredibly good genes,” and abstinence from tobacco and alcohol.

“The president’s overall health is excellent,” Jackson said. “That’s not me speaking…that’s objective data.”

That remark didn’t satisfy CNN’s fake news reporter Jim Acosta, who suggested Jackson may be hiding medical information from the press.

“One question,” Acosta said to Jackson. “There isn’t anything that’s part of the president’s health records or his overall physical fitness or any medications that he’s taking that you’re not permitted to tell us? Is there anything you’re keeping from us for privacy reasons?”

Jackson promptly shut him down.

“I can promise there is nothing that I am withholding from you. I can tell you, I’ve done the last four or five of these,” Jackson replied.

“I’ve been involved in probably the last six or seven of these and this is hands down more information that has been put forth by any other assessment to date.”

