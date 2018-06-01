Pressure mounts on MSNBC, Joy Reid after old blog reveals attack on Wolf Blitzer, AIPAC

Another controversial post from MSNBC host Joy Reid’s now-defunct blog was unearthed late Thursday, adding to pressure on the network and its anchor to offer an explanation.

The post includes sharp criticism of CNN’s Wolf Blitzer for being “a former flak for American Israeli Public Affairs Committee” (AIPAC) while accusing the veteran anchor of not hiding “his affinity for his Israeli guests, or his partisanship for their cause.”

The Blitzer post, which was discovered by The Federalist on Thursday, a conservative online publication, comes one day after BuzzFeed found a post on Reid’s old blog that showed a photoshopped image of Sen. John McCain‘s head on the body of the shooter who carried out the mass shooting at Virginia Tech that killed 32 people.

“With the Israeli ambassador, Blitzer was solicitous, even posing the incredible question of ‘what can we do’ about the deteriorating situation,” reads the Reid blog post from 2005.

