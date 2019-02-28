Previously Deported Illegal Alien Convicted of Child Rape After Release by Sanctuary City

A previously deported illegal alien convicted of raping a child has been sentenced to less than two years in prison for re-entering the United States after the sanctuary city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, protected him from being deported.

Honduran illegal alien and convicted child rapist Juan Ramon-Vasquez was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for illegally re-entering the U.S. after being deported in May 2009.

After being deported in 2009, Ramon-Vasquez was found to be living back in the country in March 2014 in Philadelphia. At the time, the illegal alien child rapist was in Philadelphia Prison Department custody, but the local authorities refused to turn Ramon-Vasquez over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for deportation due to the city’s sanctuary city policy that shields criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation.

