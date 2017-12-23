Priceless: NY Post Cover Burns UN Snowflakes Against Jerusalem Decision

Nikki Haley telling the United Nations what they could do with their resolution to condemn the U.S. over the Trump’s Jerusalem announcement didn’t sit well with many U.N. bureaucrats.

If U.N. officials didn’t like that, they’re certainly not going to enjoy this New York Post cover:

I already predicted the first woman President will be REPUBLICAN.

I think @nikkihaley might be the one. It'll be so delicious when we take that away from the Hillary-Loving Feminists. https://t.co/0XjmnsA7pO — Urbanski (@KasimirUrbanski) December 23, 2017