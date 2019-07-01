Pride Month Over: Memes Show Companies Ditch LGBT Brand

Well it’s July 1st, and you know what that means — the end of Pride month!
And nobody’s happier about it than Corporate America, who only pandered to the LGBT crowd for their celebratory month to boost profits.
Naturally, the internet picked up on this and memes flooded social media.
The end of pride month (r/memes) pic.twitter.com/xMAFfRz12D
— FunnyBot3000 (@FunnyBot3000) July 1, 2019
All the companies on July the 1st after capitalising off of Pride Month pic.twitter.com/9ooQcK0Vm1
— Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) July 1, 2019
Big companies after one month of having their logo with a rainbow background for #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/ikO8Rz74SE
— whateverland (@dharmadev13) July 1, 2019
big corporate companies @ gays after pride month is over pic.twitter.com/xpn9octfcj
— 🔫🔫🔫 (@joelnoodles) July 1, 2019
Companies after pride month be in court like. pic.twitter.com/QfwP8Mg4bQ
— 8-bit Goku (@VillainSandwich) July 1, 2019
Big companies no longer having to pretend to support the LGBT community after Pride Month #July1st #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/xNyvz5bIrr
— Joel Romero (@joel_romero01) July 1, 2019
Companies after pride month ends:#Pride #Orgullo2019 pic.twitter.com/T6ZxOk1TYP
— El Sujetoasies (@sujetoasies) June 28, 2019
all the brands/companies deleting the rainbow on their icons after pride month pic.twitter.com/1GE133EipA
— jonathan (@jonathannrivas) July 1, 2019
#PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/9kmYTNJcv7
— 𝕂𝕖𝕝𝕖𝕟 𝕄𝕔𝔹𝕣𝕖𝕖𝕟 (@Kelenmcbreen) July 1, 2019
companies looking for the next movement to follow after pride month ends pic.twitter.com/W6xOgkCCjY
— lou (@psychicsket) July 1, 2019
— Jamie White (@WhiteIsTheFury) July 1, 2019
I swear this will be like 90% of companies after #pridemonth. pic.twitter.com/gmPQBx4Tdn
— Erin Lefebvre (@ErinALefebvre) June 24, 2019
companies in july after co-opting vaguely pro-lgbtq language and symbols to make money all of pride month: pic.twitter.com/knct59yZsS
— julia mastroianni (@juliajmastro) July 1, 2019
Multi-billion dollar companies after finessing cash from LGBT people during pride month pic.twitter.com/GWW8Fpxhql
— IG|@blck.dex (@blckdex) July 1, 2019
All the companies changing their profiles back to normal after Pride month is over pic.twitter.com/5ns8j71k7I
— Abby Echev (@padmoose) June 28, 2019
— Adan Salazar (@AdanSalazarWins) July 1, 2019
Lol just saw the first sign of companies switching back to normal after pride month. pic.twitter.com/9mUbULADlv
— Jay Tarantino (@jwalk128) July 1, 2019
Companies after using pride month as a marketing scheme pic.twitter.com/QUDzNkeZ8D
— Seals (@SpicieSeals) June 2, 2019
Other users were relieved to see the political correctness associated with Pride month end.
Now that #pride month is over I can share how I felt every time I saw other members of the LGBT+ community posting bad memes about it pic.twitter.com/t9Jz7xwG7k
— still alison (@heteroplausible) July 1, 2019
Pride month is over but I had to steal this from @/pisxes_chi
Please meme pic.twitter.com/VTdk9lbd9D
— AminaSync @ Color Pulse! Zine (@AminaSync) July 1, 2019
#Pride2019 pic.twitter.com/GxmQSLOCUM
— (@Kelenmcbreen) July 1, 2019
