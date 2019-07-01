Pride Month Over: Memes Show Companies Ditch LGBT Brand

Well it’s July 1st, and you know what that means — the end of Pride month!

And nobody’s happier about it than Corporate America, who only pandered to the LGBT crowd for their celebratory month to boost profits.

Naturally, the internet picked up on this and memes flooded social media.

Other users were relieved to see the political correctness associated with Pride month end.

RELATED: MEMES EXPOSE CORPORATE AMERICA CASHING IN ON LGBTQ MOVEMENT

Natural News was banned from Facebook after correctly predicting LGBT parents would maim their own children in an attempt to “change” the child’s gender. Mike Adams breaks down why he was able to make the prediction an exposes Big Tech’s agenda to demoralize the population.