Priebus: I Resigned Yesterday, Trump ‘Wanted to Go a Different Direction’ – Accusations I’m A Leaker ‘Ridiculous’

During an interview on Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” outgoing White House chief of staff Reince Priebus stated that he formally resigned as chief of staff on Thursday and that the president wanted to go in a different direction. He also stated that accusations that he’s a leaker were “ridiculous.”

Priebus said, “I’ve been, obviously, talking to the president, for a few days about this, and ultimately I formally resigned yesterday. And, you know, the president was great. He wanted to include me in figuring out how and who would be a great successor and a good chief of staff. I think General [John] Kelly is a brilliant pick. … We’ll be working on a transition here for a couple of weeks, together with General Kelly, starting on Monday morning. So, this is not like a situation where there’s a bunch of ill will feelings.”

He added that he always had an agreement with the president that if either of them thought things needed to change, they would say so.

He later stated, “I think the president wanted to go a different direction. I support him in that. … I think it’s a good time to hit the reset button. I think he was right to hit the reset button, and I think that it was something that, I think the White House needs. I think it’s healthy. And I support him in it.”

