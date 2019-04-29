Priest, Two Sons Killed in Suspected Jihad Church Attack

Image Credits: SIA KAMBOU/AFP/Getty Images.

Five people including a priest have died in an apparent jihadist attack on a church in Burkina Faso.

Gunmen on motorbikes entered the church in the town of Silgadji near Djibo, the capital of Soum province, and opened fire near the end of Sunday’s service.

ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images

The priest, named as Pierre Ouedraogo, and two of his sons are said to have been killed in the attack.

