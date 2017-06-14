Priests Demand Sweden Stop Celebrating 'Poisonous' National Holiday

Image Credits: Florian Prischl / Wiki.

A pair of Swedish priests has demanded the country and church stop celebrating the Swedish national holiday “National Day” saying nationalism and patriotism are “poison”.

Priests Peter Englund and Helena Myrstener from the southern, heavily migrant-populated Swedish city of Malmö have said Swedish people should stop celebrating “National Day”.

They claim that “nothing good has come out of nationalism or patriotism” and the day has been “exploited by right wing populist forces” in an editorial for left wing Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

“The nation-state is a way to organise and administer but nothing to revere,” the pair wrote. National Day, which occurs June 6 every year, replaced Whit Monday becoming the official Swedish national holiday in 2005.

