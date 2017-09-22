Primetime NFL Game Has Shocking Amount of Empty Seats

The Thursday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the St. Louis Rams proved that the NFL is in danger after internet users posted photos showing tons of empty seats in Levi’s Stadium.

An ESPN reporter said there were 63,500 tickets sold to the game, but that the 0-2 home team was unable attract that many people.

Some blamed Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who was the first player to controversially kneel during the national anthem, for causing many to boycott this NFL season altogether.

The entire NFL has experienced low ratings, but the 49ers and Rams have specifically been struggling with attendance this year as previously reported.


Related Articles

‘It Undermines Integrity Of Elections’: Glitch Allows Non-U.S. Citizens In Pa. To Vote

‘It Undermines Integrity Of Elections’: Glitch Allows Non-U.S. Citizens In Pa. To Vote

U.S. News
Comments
Diabetus Cat Invades UC Berkeley, Triggers Snowflakes

Diabetus Cat Invades UC Berkeley, Triggers Snowflakes

U.S. News
Comments

Facebook to Overhaul Political Ads after Threat of U.S. Regulation

U.S. News
Comments

Trump is Right: Studies Show Fake News Actually Helped Hillary

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul Hits Back At Trump Over Healthcare Criticism

U.S. News
Comments

Comments