Primetime NFL Game Has Shocking Amount of Empty Seats

The Thursday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the St. Louis Rams proved that the NFL is in danger after internet users posted photos showing tons of empty seats in Levi’s Stadium.

Thursday night football. Time for kickoff. pic.twitter.com/SinMLDH6AD — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 22, 2017

An ESPN reporter said there were 63,500 tickets sold to the game, but that the 0-2 home team was unable attract that many people.

The 49ers sold 63,500 tickets to this game. But 5:30 local start, being 0-2, vs a week opponent gives you this crowd (📷 by @colinresch) pic.twitter.com/eJyCSSQodV — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 22, 2017

Some blamed Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who was the first player to controversially kneel during the national anthem, for causing many to boycott this NFL season altogether.

Mostly empty seats @49ers game week 1. This is why no one will sign #Kaepernick . This is why no one is watching @espn. @BWWings? pic.twitter.com/76aspRfCy6 — Lacrosse Vigilante (@LaxVigilante) September 15, 2017

The entire NFL has experienced low ratings, but the 49ers and Rams have specifically been struggling with attendance this year as previously reported.