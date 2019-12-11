Prince Andrew Accuser Tweets "I'm Not Suicidal," Warns "Evil People Want Me Quiet"

Image Credits: BBC Panorama.

36-year-old Virginia Roberts, who claims to have been a sex trafficking victim of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and says Prince Andrew sexually abused her, fears for her life and wants the world to know she’s “not suicidal.”

“I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal,” she wrote. “I have made this known to my therapist and GP- If something happens to me- in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quieted.”

Roberts, who now goes by the surname Giuffre, was responding to a Twitter user who theorized the FBI might “kill her to protect the ultra rich and well connected.”

Her public statement comes after Epstein mysteriously died in prison in what has become one of America’s most controversial topics of 2019.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew recently announced he will “step back from public duties for the foreseeable future,” to minimize the negative press for the Royal Family.

Prince Andrew’s Wall Of Denial

