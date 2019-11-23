Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and the crucial new witnesses

The Manhattan mansion belonging to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was notorious for its revolving cast of guests.

In his ‘car crash’ Newsnight interview, Prince Andrew likened the £60 million property to a ‘railway station’ on account of the sheer volume of visitors. Until now, the royal’s New York sojourn in December 2010 — that proved key to his downfall this week — has largely been shrouded in secrecy.

Today, however, a Daily Mail investigation reveals further details about the extraordinary trip — including a whole new roster of potential witnesses who were present at the time and who could help the ongoing FBI probe into the billionaire’s activities.

Prince Andrew claimed he ‘never saw’ anything there which aroused his suspicions, although there were six women and three men photographed entering and leaving during his stay who could corroborate or disprove his account.

Our exclusive pictures also show what are believed to be three male American protection officers. A closer look shows badges worn by the U.S. diplomatic security detail; their role would most likely have been to protect the visiting royal.

An eyewitness account describes a total of five protection officers that kept a polite distance from Andrew and Epstein as they passed the sealions attraction at the Central Park Zoo.

All of them could provide important testimonies for the investigation.

