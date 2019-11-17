Prince Andrew's Countering Child Sex Abuse Claims via ‘Pizza’ Alibi, 'Sweat' Remarks Trigger Wave of Memes

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

While some social media users discussed how the prince claimed he has “no recollection” of certain questionable events, others suggested that the Duke of York should probably be interviewed not by a media outlet, but by law enforcement instead.

Prince Andrew’s recent interview on his relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a financier who was charged with sex trafficking for allegedly having procured underage girls for high society patrons, has apparently stirred quite a storm on social media as people took stock of his revelations on the issue.

Speaking with BBC’s Emily Maitlis, the Duke of York, who was photographed at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2010 and accused of having sex with one of his alleged underage victims, claimed that he merely stayed at Epstein’s house because it was “convenient”, and that he maintained his friendship with Epstein even after the latter was convicted because, at that time, he “felt it was the honourable and right thing to do”.

The Duke of York confirmed, however, that he had flown Epstein’s jet and stayed both at his New York mansion and on his private island.

Commenting on the allegations of him having sex with Virginia Giuffre (formerly known as Virginia Roberts) who previously claimed that Epstein forced her to have sex with the royal when she was merely 17, Prince Andrew argued that he has “no recollection of ever meeting this lady”.

“If you’re a man it is a positive act to have sex with somebody”, the prince said. “You have to … take some sort of positive action and so therefore if you try to forget it’s very difficult to try and forget a positive action and I do not remember anything”.

Regarding the matter of the photograph depicting him with his arm draped around Roberts’ waist, the prince also insisted that he got “no recollection of that photograph ever being taken”, arguing that, as a royal family member, he was “not one to, as it were, hug, and public displays of affection are not something that I do”.

The prince also claimed that on 10 March 2001, the day Giuffre Roberts alleged they had sex after partying in a London nightclub, he was at a pizza outlet.

The Duke of York added that while Giuffre Roberts alleged that he was sweating heavily as they danceed at the nightclub, her account was erroneous as he had a medical condition at the time which meant he did not sweat.

“There’s a slight problem with the sweating because I have a peculiar medical condition which is that I don’t sweat or I didn’t sweat at the time and that was…was it…yes, I didn’t sweat at the time because I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenalin in the Falkland’s War when I was shot at and I simply…it was almost impossible for me to sweat”, he said.

Many social media users, however, did not seem inclined to believe the prince, with famous TV personality Piers Morgan describing the Duke of York’s comments as “desperate, toe-curling bullsh*t”.

Some also focused their attention on the prince’s response about his alleged relationship Giuffre-Roberts.

A number of people went on to crack jokes about the prince’s “pizza alibi”.

And others even suggested that the prince should’ve been interviewed by a different party.

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas has release the first of a set of videos exposing a directed cover-up of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes by ABC.

