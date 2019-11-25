Prince Andrew’s pal and Epstein ‘madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell ‘set to come out of hiding and reveal all to the FBI’

PRINCE Andrew’s pal Ghislaine Maxwell will speak to the FBI about their links to paedo Jeffrey Epstein.

Sources said the sex slaver’s “madam”, 57, aims to emerge from hiding within days.

Sources say she is set to defend herself and the prince.

She has told pals she thinks the picture of them with Virginia Roberts, who claims she had sex with Andrew when she was 17, may have been doctored.

It was said to have been taken at her London home in March 2001.

“Ghislaine thinks there are a lot of problems with the picture and it is very fishy.

