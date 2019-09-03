Prince Harry Urges 'Environmentally Friendly Travel' After Taking 4 Private Jet Trips in Just 11 Days

Prince Harry gave a speech encouraging ‘environmentally friendly travel’ after having taken 4 private jet trips in the space of just 11 days.

The royal made the comments during an event in Amsterdam which was backed by some of the biggest names in the travel industry.

“We can all do better and while no one is perfect, we all have a responsibility for our own individual impact,” said the Prince.

However, as per usual with climate change hysterics, it’s very much do as we say not as we do.

"We can all do better" – Prince Harry says "no one is perfect" as he launches a global initiative to encourage more environmentally friendly travel. Get more on this story here: https://t.co/lt366QNhzR pic.twitter.com/raiA1EEk41 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 3, 2019

As we previously highlighted, last month Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle took 4 private jet trips in just 11 days.

The couple generated an estimated seven times the emissions per person compared to a commercial flight when flying home from Nice after visiting Elton John’s $18 million mansion.

Before that they had traveled by private jet to Ibiza, generating, “12.5 tons of carbon dioxide per person, an amount of pollution that would take 14 commercial flights to emit,” reported Breitbart.

Prince Harry also recently attended a Google-organized event in Italy to discuss ‘global warming’. Many celebrities flew private to the event from Los Angeles, generating hundreds of thousands of tons of carbon dioxide emissions in the process.

The royal responded to criticism by claiming he had spent “99% of my life travelling the world by commercial,” a dubious claim backed up by zero evidence.

