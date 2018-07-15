Princes Charles and William refused to meet Trump: report

Prince Charles and Prince William refused to meet with President Trump on his visit to the United Kingdom, according to London newspaper The Sunday Times.

A source familiar with the planning for the president and first lady Melania Trump‘s meeting with the queen told the Times that Charles and William made it clear that they did not want to participate.

“This business of Prince Charles and Prince William not being there for the Trump visit was a snub,” the source told the paper. “They simply refused to attend. It’s a very, very unusual thing for the queen to be there on her own. Usually she is accompanied by somebody. Prince Charles has been substituting for Philip a lot recently.”

Prince Philip, who, at 97, has officially retired from royal duties, “goes to what he wants to go to,” the source said, adding that “if he had wanted to be there he could have been.”

