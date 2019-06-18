Princeton Professor Says Trump Tweet About Mass Deportations A 'Terroristic Act'

Princeton professor of American Studies Eddie Glaude accused President Trump of committing a terrorist act by announcing mass deportations of illegal aliens next week.

Glaude claimed that Trump was engaging in terrorism by announcing that ICE would begin deporting “millions” of illegal migrants to Mexico.

“What we need to do is to understand what is really motivating this…is cruelty. It’s cruelty,” he told MSNBC on Tuesday.

“What Donald Trump did yesterday, what he announced via Twitter — and this might sound hyperbolic to some folk — it was a terroristic act.”

“Think about all of those mixed families, people who have parents, who have kids. We know that he can’t really implement this.”

Glaude then said the move was “just a political ploy” that will “terrorize” illegals who think they’re going to be “snatched” up.

“This was just a political ploy. But what is he doing? He’s terrorizing families in communities who think that they’re going to be snatched from their kids, who have to walk around daily wondering whether an ICE Agent is going to show up at work and snatch them,” Glaude said.

“He’s announcing his campaign. Instead of calling people rapists, he’s announcing his campaign by enacting terror on families who are often really close and productive members of communities around this country. It’s horrifying.”

