Princeton Removes Woodrow Wilson’s Name from Public Policy School Due to ‘Racist Thinking’

Princeton University is removing President Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school and a residential college due to the former president’s “racist thinking.”

“The trustees conclude that Woodrow Wilson’s racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or college whose scholars, students, and alumni must firmly stand against racism in all its forms,” announced Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber on Saturday.

“Wilson’s racism was significant and consequential even by the standards of his own time,” added Eisgruber. “He segregated the federal civil service after it had been racially integrated for decades, thereby taking America backward in its pursuit of justice.”



The board voted on Friday to change the names of both the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and Wilson College.

The Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs will now be named “The Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.”

