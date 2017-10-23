Principal Apologizes For Trump Tombstone At School Halloween Party

An elementary school principal in Gloucester is apologizing for a controversial Halloween display at a school party.

The parent teacher organization hosted a fundraiser at West Parish Elementary School Friday night and one of the parents brought in a bean bag toss game that included fake tombstones.

One of them had the name “Don Trump” on it.

Offended parents sent pictures to Massachusetts Republican Party committeewoman Amanda Orlando Kesterson, who shared one of the photos on Facebook.

Posted by State Committeewoman Amanda Orlando Kesterson on Saturday, October 21, 2017

