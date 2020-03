The elites of ancient civilizations dreamed of becoming gods to rule over mankind. Today, the technocratic elite have the same dream, but this time, they plan to merge with machines and artificial intelligence to transcend their mortal coils to rule the unwashed masses unchallenged. Is the coronavirus outbreak their first step to usher in this doomsday vision?

