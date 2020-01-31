‘Private Messages of Support’ Are ‘White Supremacy,’ Says Social Justice Activist

A social justice activist, who has a reputation for flaming-hot takes on Twitter, made a stunning proclamation on her now-locked Twitter account suggesting that “private messages of support is another form of white supremacy.”

Saira Rao, according to her Twitter bio, is a “First generation Indian-American. Former congressional candidate for Colorado’s CD1.”

Rao also co-hosts Race2Dinner, which is “A place to start thinking through how you actively uphold white supremacy every minute of every day,” as well as featuring her pronouns.

If you've ever tried to pick up your buddies when they're in the dumps–guest what–you've engaged in white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/Hurhj2HNii — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 29, 2020

Many of Rao’s previous tweets have garnered considerable backlash for bizarre hard-left, anti-white pronouncements; often resulting in heavy ratios–where the tweet attracts more disgruntled replies than likes or retweets.



Harrison and Savanah explain why Katie Hopkins has finally been silenced on Twitter by Big Tech and the radical left.

In a now-deleted tweet, Rao attempted to blame the Trump Administration, racism, and bigotry for Kobe Bryant and his thirteen-year-old daughter’s tragic death in a helicopter crash last Sunday.

Hilarious that @sairasameerarao thought she could delete this and no one would remember… https://t.co/Kf4gQCUCQJ — MAK (@The_Cling_On) January 28, 2020

National File previously reported on a tweet made by Race2Dinner, the event she co-created, which tried to claim that “being nice” was a “tool of white supremacy.”

The tweet read: “White women’s obsession with “being nice” is one of the most dangerous tools of white supremacy.”

White women's obsession with "being nice" is one of the most dangerous tools of white supremacy. — Race2Dinner (@Race2D) December 19, 2019

The tweet immediately got ratioed by social media users finding the message absurd.

One tweeter said: “This type of “woke” Progressive nonsense is beyond parody. Pushing this tripe is what got you Brexit, Trump and half a dozen other “populist” (aka popular with normal people) election wins.

“Personally I say keep it up, it alienates the undecided / independent voters…”

This type of “woke” Progressive nonsense is beyond parody. Pushing this tripe is what got you Brexit, Trump and half a dozen other “populist” (aka popular with normal people) election wins. Personally I say keep it up, it alienates the undecided / independent voters… 🤡🌎👌 — ❌RGA🇬🇧 (@MoMeetsAisha) January 7, 2020

While another merely inquired, “is this [a] parody[?]”

is this parody — Fab (@BafienMorin) December 22, 2019

To which this account replied, “The entire woke culture is a parody.”

The entire woke culture is a parody. — Plausibly Deniable (@JB17191966) December 23, 2019

Takes of this nature, in the past, have sometimes been indistinguishable to famous internet parody accounts, including Titania McGrath and Jarvis DuPont.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!