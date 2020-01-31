‘Private Messages of Support’ Are ‘White Supremacy,’ Says Social Justice Activist

A social justice activist, who has a reputation for flaming-hot takes on Twitter, made a stunning proclamation on her now-locked Twitter account suggesting that “private messages of support is another form of white supremacy.”

Saira Rao, according to her Twitter bio, is a “First generation Indian-American. Former congressional candidate for Colorado’s CD1.”

Rao also co-hosts Race2Dinner, which is “A place to start thinking through how you actively uphold white supremacy every minute of every day,” as well as featuring her pronouns.

Many of Rao’s previous tweets have garnered considerable backlash for bizarre hard-left, anti-white pronouncements; often resulting in heavy ratios–where the tweet attracts more disgruntled replies than likes or retweets.


Harrison and Savanah explain why Katie Hopkins has finally been silenced on Twitter by Big Tech and the radical left.

In a now-deleted tweet, Rao attempted to blame the Trump Administration, racism, and bigotry for Kobe Bryant and his thirteen-year-old daughter’s tragic death in a helicopter crash last Sunday.

National File previously reported on a tweet made by Race2Dinner, the event she co-created, which tried to claim that “being nice” was a “tool of white supremacy.”

The tweet read: “White women’s obsession with “being nice” is one of the most dangerous tools of white supremacy.”

The tweet immediately got ratioed by social media users finding the message absurd.

One tweeter said: “This type of “woke” Progressive nonsense is beyond parody. Pushing this tripe is what got you Brexit, Trump and half a dozen other “populist” (aka popular with normal people) election wins.

“Personally I say keep it up, it alienates the undecided / independent voters…”

While another merely inquired, “is this [a] parody[?]”

To which this account replied, “The entire woke culture is a parody.”

Takes of this nature, in the past, have sometimes been indistinguishable to famous internet parody accounts, including Titania McGrath and Jarvis DuPont.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Event Disrupted by Antifa, 'One of Whom Drew a Knife' - Report

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Event Disrupted by Antifa, ‘One of Whom Drew a Knife’ – Report

Hot News
Comments
Journo Trespasses at Drudge’s Florida Home to Ask About Trump Support

Journo Trespasses at Drudge’s Florida Home to Ask About Trump Support

Hot News
Comments

Democrats Demand YouTube Censor “Climate Misinformation” Videos

Hot News
comments

Thailand Government Admits “Unable to Stop” Spread of Coronavirus

Hot News
comments

Newsreader Loses His Job of 30 Years For Quoting Shakespeare at a Black Person

Hot News
comments

Comments