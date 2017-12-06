Private-sector employers added 190,000 jobs in November

U.S. businesses added a robust 190,000 jobs in November as the job market maintains a solid pace of growth amid tightening labor conditions, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

Employers hired at a slower pace than October when they added 235,000 jobs in a surge of activity after hurricanes slammed into Texas and Florida, according to payroll processor ADP.

Job growth fell to 96,000 in September when the storms disrupted the labor market.

“The job market is rip-roaring,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics who works with ADP to analyze the data.

