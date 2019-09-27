Pro-Abortion Group Bestows Hillary Clinton With Lifetime Achievement Award

Two-time failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was presented a “Lifetime Achievement” award for her commitment to killing babies, as it appears more and more likely she’ll attempt a third run.

On Thursday, pro-abortion group NARAL held its 50-year anniversary where liberals came together to bash Trump and celebrate a woman’s right to terminate unwanted pregnancies.

Clinton, referred to as “OUR president” and “my president” by a gushing NARAL leader, was given a rock star welcome and gave a 20-minute speech where she claimed Trump “poses a clear and present danger to our future.”

“We have known who Donald Trump is for a long time now. We are at a crossroads right now, and that’s especially true for reproductive freedom,” Clinton bleated.

“They are making it harder to avoid an unintended pregnancy, making it harder to end an unintended pregnancy, and making it harder to be supported when you become a mother. We must support the right to CHOOSE whether or when to become mothers.”

The 71-year-old former Secretary of State also commented gleefully on the impeachment proceedings lodged by Dems against the president.

“This is a moment of reckoning, a historic moment, and I’m very grateful to Speaker Pelosi for her leadership,” she said.

Trump meanwhile has taken great steps to defend the right to life and preserve the rights of the unborn, as LifeNews.com explains.

“Among his many actions, the president cut taxpayer funding to abortion providers, urged countries to stand together against the United Nation’s abortion agenda, and defended the conscience protection rights of pro-life medical workers,” Micaiah Bilger writes.

Clinton, meanwhile, appears to be gearing up for yet another failed candidacy, with media appearances increasing in the wake of allegations of corruption between former Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden the Ukraine government.

Here’s a video Clinton’s NARAL speech:

