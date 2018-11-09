Pro-Abortion Professor Who Said Republican Men Should Be Castrated Calls Fox News “Terrorists”

A Georgetown University professor who wished for violence against white Republican men went after conservatives again last week on Twitter.

C. Christine Fair, who is on administrative leave after the first violent tweet, called Fox News employees “terrorists” on Oct. 28, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“When your plane lands late, you and your colleagues are met on the tarmac, and ferried to the Presidential Palace for an intimate dinner with the president,” Fair wrote on Twitter. “Thanks Fox News Terrorists!”

