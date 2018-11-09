Pro-Abortion Professor Who Said Republican Men Should Be Castrated Calls Fox News “Terrorists”

Image Credits: sarae / Flickr.

A Georgetown University professor who wished for violence against white Republican men went after conservatives again last week on Twitter.

C. Christine Fair, who is on administrative leave after the first violent tweet, called Fox News employees “terrorists” on Oct. 28, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“When your plane lands late, you and your colleagues are met on the tarmac, and ferried to the Presidential Palace for an intimate dinner with the president,” Fair wrote on Twitter. “Thanks Fox News Terrorists!”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Did Jim Acosta Assault A Woman?

Did Jim Acosta Assault A Woman?

Hot News
Comments
Salt Mine: Liberal Tears Flow After Beto Beatdown in Texas Senate Race

Salt Mine: Liberal Tears Flow After Beto Beatdown in Texas Senate Race

Hot News
Comments

Whether We Win Or Lose, This Is The Key

Hot News
Comments

VIDEO: See President Trump’s Banned Ad

Hot News
Comments

Whoever Wins, Division Will Escalate to Fourth Turning

Hot News
Comments

Comments