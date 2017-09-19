Pro-Antifa students give the finger to victims of communism

Antifa-supporting students from Clemson University recently expressed their political sentiments by openly mocking the Victims of Communism Memorial on social media.

“Victims of Communism Memorial (2017),” and “#NewProfilePic,” Clemson Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) President Dawn Lifsey captioned a photo, via Facebook and Twitter respectively, waving an Antifa flag in front of the memorial.

Responding to the photo on both platforms, Lifsey wrote, “This is the victims of communism memorial btw lmao,” explaining that the Antifa flag was borrowed, “from folks who were at the Juggalo March for this hilarious purpose.”

Additionally, Lifsey posted a photo of several unknown individuals giving the middle finger to the memorial, which is dedicated to “the more than 100 million victims of communism around the world and to the freedom of those still living under totalitarian regimes.”

According to the Victims of Communism (VOC) website, the memorial “was authorized by a unanimous act of Congress, which was signed by President Bill Clinton on December 17, 1993.” The memorial is privately funded, and was dedicated by President George W. Bush in June of 2007.

“From the famines, purges, and gulags of Soviet Russia to Mao’s Great Leap Forward and the Killing Fields of the Khmer Rouge—from the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre to the Castro regime’s 2012 murder of Oswaldo Payá—communists have killed more than 100 million people,” the VOC proclaims.

Clemson SDS’ Constitution describes itself as, “a radical, multi-issue student and youth organization working to build power in our schools and communities,” adding that the group is committed “to provide a focal point for anti-war activism on campus” and “to empower our community against economic injustice, sexism, racism, heterosexism, and any other injustice towards marginalized groups.”

“If you really are with the movement, pick up your fucking arms and protect people,” Lifsey declared in one Facebook post. “No politician is ever gonna look out for us, WE look out for us. Fuck your law and order. We keep us safe.”

In a related vein, Professor Mike Sears, the faculty advisor for Clemson SDS, reportedly flipped several students off in February, who were holding cardboard cutouts of President Trump and Vice President Pence. Sears also participated in a February hunger strike against President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Coincidentally, the Clemson Institute for the Study of Capitalism (CISC), will be hosting “Comrade Baron,” an event on Wednesday, September 20 discussing the abduction of the Transylvanian aristocracy in Romania by the Communist Romanian Workers’ Party.

According to the event’s description, “the Transylvanian aristocracy were arrested in their beds and loaded onto trucks. That same day, the Romanian Workers’ Party was pleased to announce the successful deportation and dispossession of all large landowners.”

Campus Reform reached out to Lifsey regarding the Victims of Communism Memorial protest, who responded by saying, “Ask nicely next time I go on a trip and I’ll mail you a postcard,” and then appending the entire text of the Bee Movie script.