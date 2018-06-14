Pro-Flag Burning Prof Calls Child-Having Jordan Peterson A ‘White Nationalist’ ‘Incel’

A professor who has called Dr. Jordan B. Peterson an “incel” wrote a post Sunday saying that she “will not be silenced.”

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania philosophy professor Wendy Lynne Lee seemed not to be aware of the existence of Peterson’s wife and kids when she called him a “misogynist incel” on Twitter. An incel, or involuntary celibate, is shorthand for a man who has trouble attracting sexual partners and often checks out of the dating scene.

News outlets popularized the term “incel” after the April Toronto massacre by Alek Minassian, who identified with the group.

“Jordan Peterson: incel misogynist. Committed white nationalist,” Lee said in a reply to Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk, referencing a bibliography she maintains on “white nationalists,” where she has allegedly chronicled the University of Toronto professor’s “decent [sic] into rank bigotry.”

Lee deleted her tweet after The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out for comment, but not before TheDCNF took a screenshot of it.

