Pro-Gun Parkland Student Destroys David Hogg Boycott: Vanguard, Blackrock Heavily Invested in Twitter

A Parkland student who opposes the anti-gun push promoted by his fellow peers has condemned their latest boycott efforts targeting gun manufacturing investment firms.

On Tuesday, Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school student Kyle Kashuv took to Twitter challenging his peer David Hogg’s call to boycott the Vanguard Group and Blackrock Inc.

Kashuv highlighted Hogg’s hypocrisy in using the Twitter platform to organize the boycott, since the two firms own majority shares in the social network.

[email protected], @blackrock owns part of twitter. Time to fully boycott Blackrock and log off Twitter. Bye,” Kashuv tweeted.

“Checkmate,” Kashuv wrote in another tweet.

After successfully getting many NRA supporting businesses to pull their sponsorship, Hogg announced another boycott Tuesday targeting “two of the biggest investors in gun manufacturers.”

“If you use them, feel free to let them know. Thanks,” Hogg wrote.


Related Articles

Bump stock maker to shut down website, stop taking orders

Bump stock maker to shut down website, stop taking orders

U.S. News
Comments
San Diego County Joins California’s ‘Sanctuary-State’ Revolt

San Diego County Joins California’s ‘Sanctuary-State’ Revolt

U.S. News
Comments

‘I’m Happy The Witch Is Dead’ — Lefty Trolls Celebrate Barbara Bush’s Death, Mock Her As ‘White Supremacy’

U.S. News
Comments

Black Guy Walks Into Starbucks, Says “Racist,” Immediately Gets Free Coffee

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul Warns New US War Powers Act Will Rubber Stamp GLOBAL CONFLICT

U.S. News
Comments

Comments