Pro-Kaepernick Army Officer Posts "Communism Will Win" Photo to Twitter

A Twitter user who is reportedly an active duty Army officer and West Point graduate signaled his support for former NFL quarterback-turned-social-justice-hero, Colin Kaepernick, as well as a proclamation that “Communism will win” – while in uniform, in a photo uploaded to his account this weekend.

Spenser Rapone posted the image of himself raising a clenched fist salute – a gesture know well within communist and radical leftist circles – with the caption “#VeteransForKaepernick” – a show of solidarity for NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

FULL STORY on Newswars.com

 


