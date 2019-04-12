Pro-Life Film 'Unplanned' Labeled 'Propaganda' by Google

Blockbuster anti-abortion film Unplanned was listed as “propaganda” by Google.

Kelsey Bolar of The Daily Signal documented the film’s bizarre categorization with screenshots, showing a section of Google’s search results known as the “Knowledge Graph” listing the movie as “Drama/Propaganda.”

Who knew that “propaganda” was a movie genre? @Google once again exposing its gross political bias. @UnplannedMovie pic.twitter.com/jOh6TlqQ7C — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) April 11, 2019

After Bolar’s tweet went viral, Google corrected the label and responded to Fox News saying their algorithm accidentally misidentified the film.

A Google spokesperson explained to Fox News that its “Knowledge Graph” analyzed web content on “Unplanned” and that a large volume of it described the film as propaganda and placed the label without a universal consensus. “When we’re made aware of disputed facts in our Knowledge Graph, we work to fix the issues, as we’ve done in this case,” the spokesperson told Fox News. Google has updated the search results so that “propaganda” no longer appears as the genre.

The film was mired in another censorship scandal last month, when the official Unplanned movie Twitter account was suspended without explanation.

Still waiting for an explanation as to why @Twitter inexplicably suspended our account. I think we all know why. Perhaps it's because we are moving the needle, making a difference and changing hearts and minds with #UnPlannedMovie@LiveAction https://t.co/RvobjpflcF — UnplannedMovie (@UnplannedMovie) March 30, 2019

The film, produced by Christian studio Pure Flix, was a smash success with a $6 million box office debut, despite competing with high-budget films such as “Dumbo,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Us.”

Unplanned has earned more than $8.6 million in the U.S. since its release on March 29.