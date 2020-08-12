Pro-Life Leaders Say Biden-Harris ‘Most Pro-Abortion Presidential Ticket in History’

Joe Biden’s choice of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate makes the 2020 Democrat ticket the “most pro-abortion presidential ticket in history,” American pro-life leaders say.

Harris brings with her an extreme “abortion on demand” position and close ties with abortion industry giant Planned Parenthood.

It was Harris who, as California attorney general, directed her office to lead the raid on Center for Medical Progress (CMP) project lead David Daleiden after CMP released undercover videos exposing Planned Parenthood’s fetal tissue sales practices.

It was Harris’s office that collaborated with Planned Parenthood to produce legislation that would criminalize the CMP undercover journalists for publishing and distributing recordings of private communications with abortion providers in California.

