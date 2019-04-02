Pro-Life ‘Unplanned’ Scores #5 Box Office, Despite Advertising Ban by Major Networks

Unplanned, a movie about a former Planned Parenthood executive who became a pro-life advocate after witnessing the horrors of abortion first-hand, doubled its projected box office take in its opening weekend.

The movie’s $6,110,000 weekend box office ranked the fifth highest total in the nation, according to data released by Box Office Mojo. Per theater, Unplannedaveraged $5,770, beating out Captain Marvel ($5,144) and topped only by Dumbo ($10,566) and Us ($8,978) among the top 25 in total revenue.

At $6.1, the opening weekend box office for Unplanned exceeded the film’s $6 million budget, doubling revenue projections.

The film’s success was achieved even though every major television network refused to accept advertising for it, except for Fox News Channel, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Networks banning “Unplanned” from advertising noted by Hollywood Reporter include:

Lifetime,

The Travel Channel,

The Cooking Channel,

HGTV,

The Food Network,

Discovery,

Hallmark Channel,

USA Network

