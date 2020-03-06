Pro-Migrant NGOs Stop Activity on Greek Island After Attacks from Local ‘Fascists’

Several pro-migrant NGOs will be suspending their activities on the Greek island of Lesbos after attacks from locals they have deemed to be far-right extremists.

One of those halting operations is Douglas Herman, the co-founder of the NGO Refocus, who said that many of the organisations on Lesbos have told volunteers and staff to leave the island due to safety concerns after a rising number of attacks by locals.

According to Herman, who told his six employees to leave Lesbos, the attacks on NGO workers have been from “fascist gangs” who he said had set up roadblocks across the island and threatened NGO workers and volunteers, Die Zeit reports.

The NGO vessel Mare Liberum, which claims to monitor the activities of authorities off the Greek coast for potential human rights violations, say they were also attacked by “fascists” on Monday evening.

