Pro-Open Borders Clooneys 'Leaving UK Amid Terror Fears'

Pro-open borders activists, George and Amal Clooney, are planning to leave the UK because they don’t feel safe after the recent spate of terror attacks, according to a family insider.

The celebrity power couple have used their fame and fortune to push for open borders and even sat down with Angela Merkel herself to express their support for her refugee policy.

But now it seems, like all luvvies, they don’t actually mean they support it for themselves, so will be moving back to LA because, according to a Clooney family insider, George doesn’t “feel like Amal and the twins are safe living in the English countryside,” following the attacks in London and Manchester – neither of which are in the countryside.

