Pro-Pedo Journo To Join Antifa In Disrupting DC Free Speech Rally

An activist who penned articles supporting pedophilia in the 90s has been identified attending an Antifa meeting on Tuesday.

During the event, members discussed their plan to disrupt and shut down July 6th’s Demand Free Speech Rally in Washington, D.C.

Luke Kuhn has written several articles defending pedophilia, such as one archived piece where he said, “Many early-teenage girls would LOVE a roll in the hay with Leonardo DeCaprio! It is no crime for DeCaprio to take the girls up on the offers he must surely get.”

Then, there is Ronald McDonald the Child Molesting Clown where Kuhn downplays the damage molestation does to a child, writing, “After all, a burger loaded with E. Coli or Mad Cow disease will do a child far more damage than some seedy sexual encounter in the woods behind the school could ever dream of. In fact, in the case of Mad Cow disease, all but the most brutal of rapists would do less damage.”

Kuhn also believes pedophile schoolteacher Mary Kay Letourneau should have used deadly force against police during her arrest for molesting a 13-year-old boy, saying, “This woman committed no crime whatsoever.”

“As such, I feel that she had (and has) the right to use deadly force to resist arrest and should have been carrying a gun when she was in the car and planning to flee the United Snakes of AmeriKKKa,” he continued.

D.C. journalists from News2Share infiltrated and filmed a livestream of Tuesday’s Antifa meeting where they spotted Kuhn in attendance.

Watch the full meeting below and see Kuhn around the 29 minute mark wearing a grey shirt with cut off sleeves:



On Monday, an Antifa member was caught threatening to acid attack attendees of the free speech rally, writing, “I just want to toss as many balloons of Muriatic acid in the faces as many Proud Boys I can.”

The threat comes just days after journalist Andy Ngo and two other men were violently attacked by Antifa in Portland, Oregon.

See the assaults on video below:

On top of EVERYTHING going on with @MrAndyNgo ? HE WASN'T THE ONLY VICTIM. @RightHookUSA found footage of ANOTHER guy being attacked yesterday. https://t.co/ZKFR3DmqtP pic.twitter.com/FsWwm1ZFPp — NewsChute (@NewsChute) July 1, 2019