Pro-refugee George Clooney reportedly moving family back to US: Feels unsafe in terrorism-ravaged Britain

George Clooney, a pro-Islam advocate and proponent of open borders, will reportedly move back to the United States, citing security concerns for his wife and newborn twins in terrorism-ravaged Britain.

Like other Hollywood hypocrites, Clooney, 56, says one thing publicly but does another privately. The anti-Trump actor has repeatedly trashed the president’s calls for sovereign nations to protect their borders and properly vet refugees from known hotbeds of Muslim terrorism.

Yet Clooney has never housed a single refugee in his many mansions around the world, nor does he live without tall gates protecting his lavish properties.

And now, George plans to move his wife, Amal (a Lebanese-Brit who was raised Muslim) and their newborn twins back to Los Angeles after a spate of terrorist attacks rocked England.

