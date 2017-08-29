Pro-Trump Artist Kaya Jones Passes Justin Bieber, Katy Perry on Amazon New Releases Chart

Image Credits: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

Musician and outspoken Donald Trump supporter Kaya Jones rocketed up the Amazon sales chart this week with her latest single, “What the Heart Don’t Know,” which currently sits comfortably ahead of tracks by international superstars Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and Katy Perry.

Jones — who celebrated her birthday on Monday — posted a tweet celebrating the success of her latest song, which currently sits at #6 on Amazon’s “New Releases” Pop Music chart a little over two weeks after its release.

“You are doing this! I am speechless,” Jones tweeted Monday afternoon.

“What the Heart Don’t Know” is currently ahead of such tracks as Miley Cyrus’s “Younger Now” and “Malibu” (the former of which was performed by Cyrus at the MTV VMAs Sunday night), Justin Bieber’s “Friends,” Selena Gomez and Gucci Mane’s “Fetish,” Kesha’s “Praying,” Fifth Harmony’s “Down,” and Katy Perry’s “Save as Draft,” which currently sits at #85. The Amazon list is updated hourly.

