Pro-Trump Bumper Sticker Sparks Road Rage, Hit-and-Run

Trump derangement syndrome is being blamed for a road rage incident in Massachusetts caught on camera.

On June 30, a man reported that 25-year-old Chloe Wright had rammed his vehicle and left the scene.

The man suspected Wright was angry over the Trump bumper sticker he had displayed on the back of his SUV.

“I could hear her screaming out of the car or something, so I thought man maybe something’s wrong with my car,” the man told CBS Boston, asking not to be identified for fear of reprisal. “I get out, all of a sudden I hear, ‘You’re racist,’ and a bunch of cuss words.”

Wright next began hitting the back of the man’s Jeep. That’s when he began filming the incident, just in time to catch her clip his driver’s-side door and nearly run over his foot.

“Her tire was right next to my foot,” the man stated. “That could have ended really bad.”

The man described the incident first began with Wright honking and yelling at him uncontrollably.

“The first thing she said when I came out of the car was ‘Did you vote for Trump?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, what of it.’ And that was pretty much what triggered this, it was like nonstop,” he told the media.

Police were able to locate the woman from the man’s cell phone footage, which showed Wright’s license plate number.

“State police stopped and arrested Wright as she was driving in Bourne Monday, after a random check of her license plate revealed an open warrant on the charges,” reports The Cape Cod Times.

She’s reportedly being charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

She also “faces charges of vandalizing property and leaving the scene of property damage,” according to the Times, which adds Wright’s already been released after posting $1,250 bail under orders to stay away from the man.

CBS Boston reporter Bill Shields noted at the end of his report the incident may have stemmed from what medical researchers have deemed “Trump Anxiety Disorder.”

