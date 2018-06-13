Pro-Trump Candidates Win Big on GOP Primary Night

Pro-Trump candidates won big across the board on a GOP primary night that suggests the President’s MAGA message is resonating with Americans more than ever.

South Carolina Representative Mark Sanford, an outspoken Trump critic throughout 2016 and 2017, was defeated by his challenger Ms. Katie Arrington after Trump tweeted support for Arrington.

With 99% of the vote counted, Arrington defeated Sanford in the SC District-01 race by a margin of 51/47.

“The outcome — one that national Republicans working on House races said as recently as Tuesday morning they did not anticipate — is another sign that GOP primary voters are rejecting lawmakers who break with Trump,” reports CNN.

Sanford’s defeat came hours after Trump tweeted that he had been “very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA.”

Sanford had previously said Trump was “partially to blame for demons that have been unleashed” in American politics after the shooting at a congressional Republicans’ baseball practice (carried out by a leftist Bernie Sanders supporter) as well as accusing the president of having “fanned the flames of intolerance.”

Elsewhere, pro-MAGA candidates also performed well.

Trump critic loses primary. Another huge indication that the “blue wave” has completely dried up. https://t.co/MpA0rojQ31 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) 13 June 2018

After being urged to run by President Trump, Nevada businessman Danny Tarkanian won his Republican congressional primary on Tuesday in the race to replace outgoing Rep. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) in November.

Meanwhile, pro-Trump gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxal also won in Nevada while former Virginia Trump campaign chairman Corey Stewart won the Republican Senate nomination in Virginia.

The results are yet another indication that far from being a negative influence on the Republican Party’s chances of retaining the House and Senate in the mid-terms, Trump is a net positive.

The much heralded “blue wave” that Democrats have been boasting about since last year has disappeared, with CNN admitting last month that the wave had turned into a trickle.

A poll last month by Reuters highlighted how Republicans had turned around a one time deficit of 16 points to now lead by 6 points in the race for Congress.

With Americans continuing to enjoy tax cuts and a re-energized economy, Trump’s efforts to secure peace with North Korea will also do no harm to the GOP’s fortunes as November draws closer.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.