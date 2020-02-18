Pro-Trump MLB Player Excluded From SF Giants' World Series Reunion

The MLB’s San Francisco Giants are set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2010 World Series championship, but one of their key players has been excluded from the festivities over his conservative Twitter posts.

The Giants made the announcement to bar first basemen Aubrey Huff in a statement given to The Athletic, reading, “Earlier this month, we reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know that he will not be included in the upcoming 2010 World Series Championship reunion. Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization. While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision.”

The Athletic also talked with Huff, who responded by saying, “Quite frankly, shocked. Disappointed. If it wasn’t for me, they wouldn’t be having a reunion. But if they want to stick with their politically correct, progressive (expletive), that’s fine.”

Huff makes a good point considering he finished 7th in the MVP race in 2010, batting .290 with 26 home runs.

Not to mention, he hit a home run, 4 RBIs and boasted a .957 OPS percentage throughout the 2010 World Series.

One of the tweets the Giants were offended by was from November 2019 when Huff posted an image of a bullet-riddled target from a gun range and said he was training his sons how to shoot in case Bernie Sanders wins the 2020 election.

“In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must,” he asserted.

Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020. In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must. By the way most the head shots were theirs. @NRA @WatchChad #2ndAmendment pic.twitter.com/6xUsS7ciX3 — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) November 26, 2019

ESPN’s Kenny Mayne claimed Huff was promoting “political violence,” adding, “And now….imagine a non white player posting what he posted…& what would come.”

The former San Francisco Giants first basement replied, “I was teaching my kids how 2 shoot guns responsibly. I did make a political opinion but at no time did I threaten anyone’s life. You & ur colleagues @espn @Disney create more political & racial divide everyday. See how you played the race & politics card here to fit ur narrative?”

I was teaching my kids how 2 shoot guns responsibly. I did make a political opinion but at no time did I threaten anyone’s life. You & ur colleagues @espn @Disney create more political & racial divide everyday. See how you played the race & politics card here to fit ur narrative? https://t.co/6uoExntisW — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) November 28, 2019

Another controversial tweet from Huff portrayed Iranian women fanning and massaging him and thanking him for saving them from the oppressive Iranian regime.

Describing the stick drawing in the post, Huff said, “This is what I would imagine grateful Iranian women would do to show their appreciation to any man who saved them from the assholes that beat them, & make them wear a long tunic & scarf in 110 degree heat.”

In light of today’s post about rescuing Iranian women from that shit hole. This is what I would imagine grateful Iranian women would do to show their appreciation to any man who saved them from the assholes that beat them, & make them wear a long tunic & scarf in 110 degree heat. pic.twitter.com/LidqxedETG — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) January 7, 2020

“Does nobody have a sense of humor anymore!?” Huff said of the backlash the tweet caused.

Like millions of other patriotic Americans, Huff is a fan of Infowars where he recently talked with War Room host Owen Shroyer about the lies and misconceptions about masculinity and femininity.

