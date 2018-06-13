Pro-Trump ‘Papa Don’s’ Posters Appear Outside Popular Pizza Place

Posters and artwork favoring President Trump’s stance on illegal immigration appeared outside various Papa John’s locations in California Tuesday.

The art, featuring a revised Papa John’s logo that says “Papa Don’s,” appears to be the work of an unknown conservative street artist.

“We have 100% legal drivers,” the 45th President of the United States says in an improvised poster. “They’re legal, believe me.”

“Better Immigration. Better Country,” reads a revamped iteration of the popular pizza joint’s motto.

Another fake poster placed outside the restaurant says, “free ICE with every Coke,” and features a uniformed ICE agent offering sodas.

A vehicle parked outside the restaurant also sports a modified delivery sign, and decals stating, “100% legal – Guaranteed!” in addition to a photoshop of Trump’s head on Papa John’s owner John Schnatter’s body.

Many have speculated that Los Angeles-based artist SABO might be behind the stunt, however no one has yet taken credit.

The campaign arrives as a delivery driver was reported to ICE and detained last week after transporting pizza to the Fort Hamilton Army Base in Brooklyn.

Check out photos of the pro-Trump propaganda, courtesy of Dangerous.com: