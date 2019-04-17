Pro-Trump Political Cartoonist Ben Garrison Banned from Instagram

Influential pro-Trump political cartoonist Ben Garrison was banned by Instagram this week for supposedly violating “hate speech” policies.

In a screenshot detailing his suspension Tuesday, the Facebook-owned social media platform informed Garrison one of his posts had been deleted “because it doesn’t follow our Community Guidelines on hate speech or symbols.”

You may have heard #BenGarrison #cartoons has been banned from @Instagram for speaking "Truth to Power" (as the left likes to say) -just pointing out the hypocrisy of the #Democrats & challenging their narrative- New instagram account is grrrgraphicscartoons Please follow pic.twitter.com/zOUkW8j2Uu — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) April 17, 2019

The offending post appears to be one from April 3 showing a donkey, meant to represent the Democrat party, frantically trying to support both gays and Muslims, as a crowd of Islamic men shouting “Allahu Akbar!!” stone a gay man in accordance with Sharia Law.

New #BenGarrison Cartoon- The Two Faced Democrat Party –

The Democrats can’t have it both ways. Their love of diversity also means they love divisiveness. The Balkanization of culture in America does not bring about harmony. read the rest at https://t.co/jBYhTngWCJ pic.twitter.com/kupAthqAnK — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) April 3, 2019

Tweeting the hashtag #StopTheBias, the prolific illustrator wrote Instagram’s suspension represented a new level of censorship against conservatives.

“First they delete your post, and then they ban your account!” Garrison wrote in a tweet.

In light of the suspension, Garrison directed users to his new account: https://www.instagram.com/grrrgraphicscartoons/