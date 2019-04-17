Pro-Trump Political Cartoonist Ben Garrison Banned from Instagram

Influential pro-Trump political cartoonist Ben Garrison was banned by Instagram this week for supposedly violating “hate speech” policies.

In a screenshot detailing his suspension Tuesday, the Facebook-owned social media platform informed Garrison one of his posts had been deleted “because it doesn’t follow our Community Guidelines on hate speech or symbols.”

The offending post appears to be one from April 3 showing a donkey, meant to represent the Democrat party, frantically trying to support both gays and Muslims, as a crowd of Islamic men shouting “Allahu Akbar!!” stone a gay man in accordance with Sharia Law.

Tweeting the hashtag #StopTheBias, the prolific illustrator wrote Instagram’s suspension represented a new level of censorship against conservatives.

“First they delete your post, and then they ban your account!” Garrison wrote in a tweet.

In light of the suspension, Garrison directed users to his new account: https://www.instagram.com/grrrgraphicscartoons/


